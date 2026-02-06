$43.140.03
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Kim: military innovations will drive Ukraine's economic growth and prosperity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

The head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, stated that the military-technical sphere will be the driver of Ukraine's economic growth. He noted that a unique ecosystem of military technologies has emerged in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

Kim: military innovations will drive Ukraine's economic growth and prosperity

The military-technical sphere should become a driver of economic growth and post-war prosperity for Ukraine. This conviction was expressed by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, in his article for the South Korean publication The Korea Times, UNN reports.

The war has proven that those who adapt faster win. South Korea knows this logic well: Samsung, Hyundai, and LG became global leaders due to flexibility, bold engineering solutions, and rapid innovations. Ukraine is undergoing a similar process in its military innovations.

- Kim said.

According to him, a unique ecosystem of military technologies has emerged in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and other cities, functioning as a "wartime accelerator."

In Mykolaiv, engineers transform commercial drones into high-precision systems with secure communication in just a few months. In Kharkiv, ground robotic platforms for evacuation and logistics are being developed and tested at the front line, literally undergoing immediate trials. In Dnipro, localized production of FPV drones is operating on a large scale. The cycle of "idea — testing — adjustment — implementation" has been reduced to weeks.

- the official emphasized.

He recalled how, in the 1960s-80s, technological giants Samsung and Hyundai developed similarly – through learning, rapid adaptation, and engineering boldness.

For both our countries, technology is a tool for national security. It is important that many Ukrainian innovations have a dual purpose: from robotics and autonomy to secure communication and civilian security systems. This is how military innovations become a driving force for economic growth, reflecting South Korea's experience.

- Vitaliy Kim summarized.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro
Hyundai
Vitaliy Kim
South Korea
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kharkiv