Kim Jong-un received a new batch of Oryol trotters from Russia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123006 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126620 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207263 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158150 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155514 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144040 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202945 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112543 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191141 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105166 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 81544 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 55069 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101927 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 91571 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 39069 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 207263 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202945 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 191141 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217739 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205622 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 17928 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 36934 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152107 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151252 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155245 views
Kim Jong-un received a new batch of Oryol trotters from Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109136 views

North Korea has imported 24 Oryol trotters from Russia. Horses are symbolic for Kim Jong-un, playing an important role in the regime's personality cult and propaganda.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a new shipment of Oryol trotters from Russia, which was delivered across the narrow land border between the two countries. According to a statement by the veterinary authorities of the Primorsky Krai, 24 horses were transported on Sunday - 19 stallions and five mares, which is Kim's favorite breed, often depicted in propaganda photos, The Times writes, UNN reports.

Details

Thirty horses of the same breed have already been sent to Pyongyang in 2022. Despite the development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, North Korea is also investing in one of the oldest military technologies by developing a network of mounted military units. According to official trade reports, between 2020 and 2023, the country spent at least $600,000 on thoroughbred horses imported from Russia.

Horses have more symbolic significance for Kim than military ones, playing an important role in the personality cult he has created around himself and his family. State media often show Kim riding horses since childhood, including with his father, Kim Jong-il. In 2018, a series of photographs emerged showing Kim riding an eagle trotter through the snow on the sacred mountain of Paektu with his wife, Lee Sol-ju, his sister, Kim Yo-jong, and other aides.

In February, state media showed Kim and his daughter, Ju Ae, who is widely considered his legitimate heir, during a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Korean People's Army, where they were also riding eagle trotters. The South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo described Kim and his wife unkindly, calling them “like a couple of bubbly elves from The Lord of the Rings.

DPRK sent more than 13 thousand containers with weapons to Russia - South Korean intelligence28.08.24, 16:51 • 13776 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCulture

