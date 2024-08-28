DPRK sent more than 13 thousand containers with weapons to Russia - South Korean intelligence

Since mid-2022, North Korea has shipped 13,000 sea containers to Russia that could contain weapons. This was reported by Newsweek with reference to a report by the South Korean Military Intelligence Agency, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that through the eastern port of Najin, the DPRK could transfer more than 6 million 152 mm artillery shells, as well as mobile anti-aircraft missile systems, anti-tank missiles and other military equipment to Russia.

Almost half of the containers have been shipped since February of this year. According to the South Korean Ministry of Defense, Pyongyang had previously transferred 6,700 containers of weapons to Moscow. South Korean intelligence believes that in exchange for such supplies, Russia may provide North Korea with technological assistance in missile and satellite programs.

Recall

In July, North Korea sent a delegation of its elite military officers to Moscow for the first time, marking a deepening of military cooperation between the two countries amid international condemnation.