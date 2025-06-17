Kim Jong-un decided to send thousands of sappers and military builders to rebuild the Kursk region

North Korea will send one thousand sappers and five thousand military builders to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This decision was made by the Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, UNN reports, citing the statement of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, after negotiations in Pyongyang.

During his visit to the DPRK, Shoigu stated that North Korean specialists would participate in works on Russian territory. According to him, the relevant decision has already been agreed upon between the leaders of both countries.

"The Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, has decided to send one thousand sappers to Russia to demine Russian territory, as well as five thousand military builders to restore destroyed infrastructure facilities," Shoigu said.

He also spoke about additional agreements with Pyongyang regarding the honoring of North Korean soldiers who participated in combat operations as part of the Russian forces.

"A decision has been made to perpetuate the feat of soldiers of the Korean People's Army who participated in combat operations," Shoigu said.

According to him, as part of these plans, memorials will be erected in Russia and North Korea - in memory of the North Korean soldiers who died in battles on the territory of the Kursk region.

This is already Shoigu's second visit to North Korea in June 2025. Shoigu first visited the DPRK in early June.

Earlier it was reported that North Korean servicemen participated in combat operations in the Kursk region, part of which was temporarily occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since August 2024.

The first reports of the participation of units from North Korea appeared back in October, but Russia officially confirmed this fact only at the end of April 2025.

The DPRK officially confirmed sending troops to Russia for the war against Ukraine at the end of April 2025.

