Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 30653 views
June 17, 06:29 AM • 83232 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 86875 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 142594 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 129832 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 141013 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120539 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105081 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177622 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83062 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Kim Jong-un decided to send thousands of sappers and military builders to rebuild the Kursk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

North Korea will send a thousand sappers and five thousand military construction workers to the Kursk region. The decision was made by Kim Jong-un, Shoigu reported.

Kim Jong-un decided to send thousands of sappers and military builders to rebuild the Kursk region

North Korea will send one thousand sappers and five thousand military builders to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This decision was made by the Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, UNN reports, citing the statement of the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, after negotiations in Pyongyang.

Details

During his visit to the DPRK, Shoigu stated that North Korean specialists would participate in works on Russian territory. According to him, the relevant decision has already been agreed upon between the leaders of both countries.

"The Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, has decided to send one thousand sappers to Russia to demine Russian territory, as well as five thousand military builders to restore destroyed infrastructure facilities," Shoigu said.

He also spoke about additional agreements with Pyongyang regarding the honoring of North Korean soldiers who participated in combat operations as part of the Russian forces.

"A decision has been made to perpetuate the feat of soldiers of the Korean People's Army who participated in combat operations," Shoigu said.

According to him, as part of these plans, memorials will be erected in Russia and North Korea - in memory of the North Korean soldiers who died in battles on the territory of the Kursk region.

Recall

This is already Shoigu's second visit to North Korea in June 2025. Shoigu first visited the DPRK in early June.

Earlier it was reported that North Korean servicemen participated in combat operations in the Kursk region, part of which was temporarily occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since August 2024.

The first reports of the participation of units from North Korea appeared back in October, but Russia officially confirmed this fact only at the end of April 2025.

The DPRK officially confirmed sending troops to Russia for the war against Ukraine at the end of April 2025.

British intelligence: North Korea lost over 6,000 soldiers in the Kursk region15.06.25, 21:27 • 10375 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
Kim Jong Un
Pyongyang
North Korea
United Kingdom
Ukraine
