Kim Jong-un and shaigu discuss deepening cooperation between North Korea's and russia

Kim Jong-un and shoigu discussed deepening the strategic dialogue between North Korea and russia. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.

According to the information, during the meeting, Kim Jong-un emphasized North Korea's intention to continue expanding cooperation with russia within the framework of a strategic partnership. The North Korea's leader expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between the countries.

