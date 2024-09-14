Kim Jong-un and shaigu discuss deepening cooperation between North Korea's and russia
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un met with russian Defense Minister shoigu to discuss strategic partnership. Kim emphasized his intention to expand cooperation and expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral relations.
Kim Jong-un and shoigu discussed deepening the strategic dialogue between North Korea and russia. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.
Details
According to the information, during the meeting, Kim Jong-un emphasized North Korea's intention to continue expanding cooperation with russia within the framework of a strategic partnership. The North Korea's leader expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties between the countries.
