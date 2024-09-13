shoigu visits North Korea, probably talks about arms supplies

russian security council secretary sergei shoigu has visited North Korea, where he met with the country's leader Kim Jong-un. UNN reports this with reference to Korean media and a report from the russian security council.

Details

shoigu visited the DPRK on Friday. The purpose was reportedly a "strategic dialogue" and "a wide range of issues on the bilateral and international agenda" were discussed.

The Ukrainian side also commented on shoigu's visit to the DPRK.

The only real purpose of shoigu's visit is weapons. Let me remind you that part of the ballistics was destroyed in warehouses in russia by our soldiers - wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation.

Recall

North Korean media published footage of Kim Jong-un's visit to a nuclear warhead production plant. Hundreds of uranium enrichment centrifuges were demonstrated for the first time, and Kim called for an increase in their number.

Kim Jong-un supervised a drone test in the DPRK