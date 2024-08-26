Kim Jong-un supervised a drone test in the DPRK

On Saturday, the main leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Kim Jong-un, personally supervised a drone test organized by the Institute of Drones of the Academy of Defense Sciences. This was reported on Monday by the official Korean Central News Agency of the DPRK (KCNA), UNN reports .

Details

According to the report, Kim Jong-un, Secretary General of the Workers' Party of Korea and head of the DPRK's State Affairs, received the first information about the drones currently under development. These drones are designed to target enemy forces both on land and at sea.

During the test, drones of different types accurately detected and destroyed the targets, following different pre-set flight routes.

The DPRK leader noted that the development of various types of drones and increasing their combat capabilities plays an important role in preparing for war. He emphasized the need to strengthen the development and production of drones, calling for more intensive testing of their combat use and rapid equipping of military units with new technologies.

The United States and South Korea conduct large-scale military exercises against the DPRK