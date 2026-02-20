Kim for GB News: we aim to rebuild Ukraine and invest in our people

$43.270.03
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 5496 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 8816 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 19450 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
09:43 AM • 10154 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 17871 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 48655 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 81612 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 50951 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 87431 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 27810 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 30058 views
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 15954 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 24452 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 11158 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 3346 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 11484 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 19453 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 52484 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 87432 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Serhiy Lysak
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa
Village
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 1758 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 24761 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 30339 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 28078 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 26036 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Kim for GB News: we aim to rebuild Ukraine and invest in our people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Head Vitaliy Kim stated the need to deepen cooperation with Western countries, especially in the Mil-Tech sector. This will ensure Ukraine's recovery and further peaceful prosperity, as well as allow for the creation of a high-tech country.

Kim for GB News: we aim to rebuild Ukraine and invest in our people

Ukraine needs to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Western countries, particularly in the Mil-Tech sector – this is one of the keys to the country's recovery and its future peaceful prosperity. This was stated by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, in an interview for Chopper's Political Podcast from GB News, reports UNN.

In his opinion, Ukraine now needs not only Western support – we need full-fledged economic cooperation.

We need to be economically strong, because our economy must work. We need cooperation in the Mil-Tech sector. We need all your experience, including experience in defense initiatives, and this is a two-way street. We must learn from you how to create an effective and manageable system. At the same time, your soldiers can learn from us how to fight in modern warfare. So, we need very close and deep cooperation in all areas.

- the official noted.

We strive to restore Ukraine, live in a peaceful country under a free sky, rebuild the state, and invest in our people, he added.

We want to have a high-tech country with a decent level of wages, and I believe we deserve it. We are already inviting investors. So we are fighting with one hand, and with the other, we are preparing for the recovery of our country.

- Vitaliy Kim concluded.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vitaliy Kim
Ukraine