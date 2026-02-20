Kim for GB News: we aim to rebuild Ukraine and invest in our people

Ukraine needs to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Western countries, particularly in the Mil-Tech sector – this is one of the keys to the country's recovery and its future peaceful prosperity. This was stated by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, in an interview for Chopper's Political Podcast from GB News, reports UNN.

In his opinion, Ukraine now needs not only Western support – we need full-fledged economic cooperation.

We need to be economically strong, because our economy must work. We need cooperation in the Mil-Tech sector. We need all your experience, including experience in defense initiatives, and this is a two-way street. We must learn from you how to create an effective and manageable system. At the same time, your soldiers can learn from us how to fight in modern warfare. So, we need very close and deep cooperation in all areas. - the official noted.

We strive to restore Ukraine, live in a peaceful country under a free sky, rebuild the state, and invest in our people, he added.