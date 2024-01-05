ukenru
"Kyivguma" case: the court chose a precautionary measure against the founder of the company that traded with the russian federation

"Kyivguma" case: the court chose a precautionary measure against the founder of the company that traded with the russian federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34483 views

The founder of Kievguma, Anton Kravets, was arrested for 60 days without bail for supplying military goods to Russia.

One of the founders of Kievguma, who supplied the company's products for the needs of the Russian military, was taken into custody without the right to post bail. UNN correspondents learned about the court decision from their own sources in the SBU.

As UNN has learned, it is about the founder of the Kievguma company Anton Kravets.

Today, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on one of the founders of Kievguma: detention for 60 days without bail.

- the SBU reported.

Details

The day before, the Security Service announced that Kievguma had been exposed for supplying goods to Russia.

According to the case file, during 2022-2023, the company shipped to Russia batches of tactical tourniquets and bandages of its own production totaling more than UAH 40 million in equivalent.

The investigation also found that the occupiers sent the company's medical supplies to Russian military hospitals located in the temporarily occupied territories of our country.

The SBU also noted that during recent searches they found new official documents and correspondence confirming the company's cooperation with the enemy.

Products of a Ukrainian rubber and plastic company were transported to the Russian occupiers directly to the front line - sources05.01.24, 17:03 • 26380 views

Recall

One of the enterprises in Kyiv region, namely Kievguma, was engaged in wholesale supplies of tactical medicine to Russia. It was reported that the owner of one of the largest companies in Ukraine that manufactures rubber and plastic products, including military equipment, is suspected of organizing the deal. 

The evidence of cooperation with the Russian military was collected and published by SBU investigators.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

