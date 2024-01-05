Products of a Ukrainian rubber and plastic company were transported to the Russian occupiers directly to the front line - sources

New details have emerged in the case of Kievguma, a company that manufactures products for military equipment, whose management is facing challenges in supplying goods to Russia. Sources of UNN shared some evidence in this case.

Thus, despite all the statements about patriotism and honest business from the company's management, there is ample evidence of work for Russia after the outbreak of the Great War. These include invoices, correspondence directly with clients in Russia, and words of gratitude from the occupiers themselves. A lot of interesting information was also found in the computer of Kievguma CEO Andriy Ostrogrud - sources told UNN .

Although the company claims to have supplied tactical medicine products exclusively to Estonia, in reality the Baltic firm was just a gasket, the source points out. For example, Tetyana Mysak, director of Kievguma's logistics department, communicates directly with a representative of the Russian MKT LLC. She also writes to Estonian managers, saying that the goods will go to Kronstadt, St. Petersburg, and Moscow. All letters are sent with a copy to the founder of the Ukrainian company, Anton Kravets. Today, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on him - detention, the source said.

A separate evidence in this case is even the posts in "vkontakte" where the occupiers are happy that they were brought to the front line with tourniquets made in Ukraine - the photo clearly shows the boxes of "Kievguma" and the date of manufacture."

Our sources in law enforcement agencies state that "any attempts by the defense to appeal to patriotism, 'revenge' for who knows what, and an attempt to 'stop honest business' are overridden by clear facts. The evidence base in this case is comprehensive and substantial.

One of the enterprises in Kyiv region was engaged in wholesale supplies of tactical medicine to Russia. The owner of one of the largest companies in Ukraine that manufactures rubber and plastic products, including military equipment, is suspected of organizing the deal.