Products of a Ukrainian rubber and plastic company were transported to the Russian occupiers directly to the front line - sources

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100589 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111721 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141722 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138737 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176896 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171902 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283730 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178242 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167243 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45808 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34733 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67723 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36685 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56364 views
11:46 AM • 100593 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236268 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261526 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56364 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141724 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107119 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107096 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123192 views
Products of a Ukrainian rubber and plastic company were transported to the Russian occupiers directly to the front line - sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26380 views

"Kievguma is accused of supplying military goods to Russian troops; the company's CEO is detained amid evidence of direct correspondence and posts with gratitude from the Russian occupiers.

New details have emerged in the case of Kievguma, a company that manufactures products for military equipment,  whose management is facing challenges in supplying goods to Russia. Sources of UNN shared some evidence in this case. 

Thus, despite all the statements about patriotism and honest business from the company's management, there is ample evidence of work for Russia after the outbreak of the Great War. These include invoices, correspondence directly with clients in Russia, and words of gratitude from the occupiers themselves. A lot of interesting information was also found in the computer of Kievguma CEO Andriy Ostrogrud

- sources told UNN .

Although the company claims to have supplied tactical medicine products exclusively to Estonia, in reality the Baltic firm was just a gasket, the source points out.   For example, Tetyana Mysak, director of Kievguma's logistics department, communicates directly with a representative of the Russian MKT LLC. She also writes to Estonian managers, saying that the goods will go to Kronstadt, St. Petersburg, and Moscow. All letters are sent with a copy to the founder of the Ukrainian company, Anton Kravets. Today, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on him - detention, the source said. 

A separate evidence in this case is even the posts in "vkontakte" where the occupiers are happy that they were brought to the front line with tourniquets made in Ukraine - the photo clearly shows the boxes of "Kievguma" and the date of manufacture."   

Our sources in law enforcement agencies state that "any attempts by the defense to appeal to patriotism, 'revenge' for who knows what, and an attempt to 'stop honest business' are overridden by clear facts. The evidence base in this case is comprehensive and substantial.

Recall 

One of the enterprises in Kyiv region was engaged in wholesale supplies of tactical medicine to Russia. The owner of one of the largest companies in Ukraine that manufactures rubber and plastic products, including military equipment, is suspected of organizing the deal. 

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

