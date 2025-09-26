Kia to simplify charging for its cars: EV6 and EV9 can be connected without cards

$41.490.08
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 2606 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12090 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 16986 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 24573 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31040 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35865 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28162 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 39702 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35769 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - Sybiha
Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter series
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31035 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35860 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical market
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Copenhagen
Hungary
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury

Kia to simplify charging for its cars: EV6 and EV9 can be connected without cards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Owners of Kia EV6 2025 and EV9 2026 electric cars will be able to charge their cars without apps and cards thanks to the new Plug & Charge function. The system will automatically verify the car and process payment.

Kia to simplify charging for its cars: EV6 and EV9 can be connected without cards

By the end of the year, owners of Kia EV6 2025 and EV9 2026 electric cars will be able to simply connect their car to a fast charger and start charging immediately - without apps or bank cards. The new Plug & Charge function will automatically verify the car and process payment, writes Inside Evs, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, owners of the 2025 Kia EV6 and 2026 Kia EV9 "will soon be able to seamlessly charge their EVs at compatible DC fast chargers without having to fumble with apps or cards every time." This is because they will receive a feature called Plug & Charge.

If a payment method is set up in Kia's Charge Pass system, owners of eligible EVs will be able to simply drive up to a compatible charger, plug it in, charge, and then unplug without worrying about billing. Vehicle authentication and billing happen automatically.

“With Plug & Charge technology, we are making EV ownership even more convenient than ever before,”

- said Sujit Somasekharan, Director of Connected Cars and Mobility at Kia America.

According to Kia, the Plug & Charge feature will be added to the 2025 EV6 by the end of September, while 2026 EV9 owners will receive the feature by the end of the year. The company said it would notify owners when the feature becomes available, along with instructions on how to use it.

Addition

This feature has long been available to Tesla owners using Supercharger stations, but it is now gradually being added to an increasing number of EVs from other manufacturers. For example, Plug & Charge works for Rivian EVs at Tesla Superchargers and Ionna's Rechargeries. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen ID.4 can be plugged in and charged at Electrify America kiosks.

The Tesla Supercharger network and Electrify America are among the charging operators that support Plug & Charge. The 2025 Kia EV6 and 2026 Kia EV9 are the Korean automaker's first models with a built-in Tesla-style NACS charging port, eliminating the need for a charging adapter at Tesla Supercharger stations and some Electrify America kiosks equipped with NACS connectors.

However, most non-Tesla DC fast chargers in the United States have CCS1 connectors, meaning owners of the two Plug & Charge-compatible Kia EVs will need an adapter to refuel at these stations.

Mercedes unveiled a new electric van on a modular platform

Alona Utkina

