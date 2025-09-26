Kia to simplify charging for its cars: EV6 and EV9 can be connected without cards

By the end of the year, owners of Kia EV6 2025 and EV9 2026 electric cars will be able to simply connect their car to a fast charger and start charging immediately - without apps or bank cards. The new Plug & Charge function will automatically verify the car and process payment, writes Inside Evs, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, owners of the 2025 Kia EV6 and 2026 Kia EV9 "will soon be able to seamlessly charge their EVs at compatible DC fast chargers without having to fumble with apps or cards every time." This is because they will receive a feature called Plug & Charge.

If a payment method is set up in Kia's Charge Pass system, owners of eligible EVs will be able to simply drive up to a compatible charger, plug it in, charge, and then unplug without worrying about billing. Vehicle authentication and billing happen automatically.

“With Plug & Charge technology, we are making EV ownership even more convenient than ever before,” - said Sujit Somasekharan, Director of Connected Cars and Mobility at Kia America.

According to Kia, the Plug & Charge feature will be added to the 2025 EV6 by the end of September, while 2026 EV9 owners will receive the feature by the end of the year. The company said it would notify owners when the feature becomes available, along with instructions on how to use it.

Addition

This feature has long been available to Tesla owners using Supercharger stations, but it is now gradually being added to an increasing number of EVs from other manufacturers. For example, Plug & Charge works for Rivian EVs at Tesla Superchargers and Ionna's Rechargeries. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen ID.4 can be plugged in and charged at Electrify America kiosks.

The Tesla Supercharger network and Electrify America are among the charging operators that support Plug & Charge. The 2025 Kia EV6 and 2026 Kia EV9 are the Korean automaker's first models with a built-in Tesla-style NACS charging port, eliminating the need for a charging adapter at Tesla Supercharger stations and some Electrify America kiosks equipped with NACS connectors.

However, most non-Tesla DC fast chargers in the United States have CCS1 connectors, meaning owners of the two Plug & Charge-compatible Kia EVs will need an adapter to refuel at these stations.

Mercedes unveiled a new electric van on a modular platform