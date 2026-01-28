Khrystyna Soloviy surprised with her decision regarding the Stepan Higa memorial concert: what is the reason?

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
03:19 PM • 570 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 1048 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 1700 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 12069 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
11:48 AM • 15857 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 22576 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 27160 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
January 28, 08:35 AM • 26411 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
January 28, 08:19 AM • 24911 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 27804 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
100%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border controlJanuary 28, 05:44 AM • 27121 views
Spanish vessel "rescues" "shadow fleet" tanker sanctioned by EU for transporting Russian oilJanuary 28, 06:22 AM • 24697 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 48259 views
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insults10:45 AM • 12713 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 17222 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statements10:59 AM • 17655 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 48877 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 81350 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 61286 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 79352 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Bloggers
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 32586 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 31426 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 38390 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 41224 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 46782 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

Khrystyna Soloviy surprised with her decision regarding the Stepan Higa memorial concert: what is the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Khrystyna Soloviy will not participate in the Stepan Higa memorial concert on March 28, as she learned about her invitation only after the list of participants was announced. She had no prior communication with the event organizers.

Khrystyna Soloviy surprised with her decision regarding the Stepan Higa memorial concert: what is the reason?

Ukrainian singer Khrystyna Soloviy shocked with the announcement that she will not participate in the concert dedicated to the memory of People's Artist Stepan Higa, which will take place on March 28 at Kyiv's "Palace of Sports". This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

Details

The concert organizers announced that many Ukrainian artists, including Khrystyna Soloviy, would honor the memory of Stepan Higa. However, this information turned out to be false.

According to the performer, she deeply respects the musician's work, but learned about her invitation to the event only after the list of participants was announced and had no prior communication with the event organizers.

I deeply respect Stepan Higa's work and cherish his creative legacy. But I was not aware that the organizers had added me as a participant. Therefore, I am not taking part in the event 

- Soloviy noted on Instagram.

Recall

People's Artist Stepan Higa died on December 12, 2025, after a deterioration in his health and an urgent operation. He was buried on December 15 at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyCultureEvents
Musician
Social network
Lviv
Kyiv