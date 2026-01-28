Khrystyna Soloviy surprised with her decision regarding the Stepan Higa memorial concert: what is the reason?

Ukrainian singer Khrystyna Soloviy shocked with the announcement that she will not participate in the concert dedicated to the memory of People's Artist Stepan Higa, which will take place on March 28 at Kyiv's "Palace of Sports". This was reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

Details

The concert organizers announced that many Ukrainian artists, including Khrystyna Soloviy, would honor the memory of Stepan Higa. However, this information turned out to be false.

According to the performer, she deeply respects the musician's work, but learned about her invitation to the event only after the list of participants was announced and had no prior communication with the event organizers.

I deeply respect Stepan Higa's work and cherish his creative legacy. But I was not aware that the organizers had added me as a participant. Therefore, I am not taking part in the event - Soloviy noted on Instagram.

Recall

People's Artist Stepan Higa died on December 12, 2025, after a deterioration in his health and an urgent operation. He was buried on December 15 at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv.