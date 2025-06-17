$41.530.08
Kherson under enemy drone attack: Russians change tactics, 11 wounded in an hour

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

Russian troops are massively attacking the Dnipro district of Kherson with drones, at least 11 people have been injured in an hour. Also, the occupiers shelled Novokairy and Bilozerka, there is a dead and wounded.

Kherson under enemy drone attack: Russians change tactics, 11 wounded in an hour

Russian troops have changed their tactics of using drones - since the morning they have been massively attacking one district of Kherson, at least 11 people have been injured there in just one hour, said the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, UNN writes.

The Russians have changed their tactics of using UAVs - from the very morning they have been massively attacking the Dnipro district of Kherson. There is a particular danger in the area of the Dnipro market, streets of Myru and Kulyk. In just one hour, at least eleven people were injured there due to drone attacks. All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance

- said Prokudin.

According to the Kherson CMA, at about 9:00 a.m., Russian invaders attacked the Dnipro district with a drone. Then there was another attack at 9:40 a.m. Later, the military administration reported that Russian terrorists were continuously attacking the Dnipro district with drones.

"Ten Kherson residents are already in hospitals due to enemy drone strikes," the MBA said. According to the CMA, at least 5 injured women and 5 injured men are known to have been injured.

Some people were on the street at the time of the enemy strike, and there are also casualties as a result of Russian occupiers dropping explosives from a drone on a civilian car.

"We are taking all measures necessary to counter enemy UAVs and are adapting to the enemy's new tactics. This takes time. Therefore, Kherson residents, I ask you not to go outside in this area without an urgent need! Take care of yourselves!" - stressed Prokudin.

In addition, in the morning, Russian troops attacked Novokairy.

"At about 09:00, the Russians attacked Novokairy of the Miliv community with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a 61-year-old local resident, who was in the house, died," - said Prokudin.

According to the Kherson RMA, Russian troops also attacked a man in Bilozerka with a drone - a 69-year-old local resident is in hospital with injuries.

Supplement

According to the GUNP in the region, four people were injured in Kherson region last day due to enemy strikes. According to the police, Russian troops continue to shell Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and UAVs, including Kherson.

Russian shelling damaged an apartment building and 22 private houses, critical infrastructure, three cars, five units of agricultural machinery.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Beryslav Raion
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kherson
