Kherson region under fire: one killed, seven wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops shelled Kherson and other localities in the region, damaging critical infrastructure. The attacks killed one person, injured seven others, and damaged residential and administrative buildings.
Over the past day, Kherson and several localities in the region have been targeted by the enemy military, who have struck at critical infrastructure. Unfortunately, there are victims. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Details
Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Veletynske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka and Sablukivka came under occupant fire.
The attacks damaged educational institutions and administrative buildings, as well as residential neighborhoods. As a result, a multi-storey building and eight private houses were damaged, as well as agricultural machinery.
Unfortunately, as a result of the aggression, one person was killed and seven others were injured.
