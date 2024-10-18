Russians strike in Kherson region: village headman injured
Kyiv • UNN
A 60-year-old man was wounded in the village of Mykilske in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling. The victim was taken to hospital with an explosive injury and a forearm wound.
On Friday, October 18, Russian troops struck in the Kherson region. A local resident of the village of Mykilske was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.
Details
At about 11:10, the occupants shelled Mykilske. The head of the settlement was injured in the enemy shelling
The 60-year-old man was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his forearm. The victim is currently receiving medical care.
Recall
Russian troops shelled 12 localities in Kherson region yesterday, October 17. As a result of the hostile attacks , three people were woundedand there are damages.