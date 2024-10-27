Kherson region under fire: casualties and damage to residential infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces shelled 18 settlements in the Kherson region, damaging 23 private houses and infrastructure. As a result of the attacks, 2 people died and 8 were injured.
Several localities in Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes yesterday. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, Kherson, Antonivka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Vesele, Mykhailivka, Sofiyivka, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Bilozerka, Shlyakhove, Mykilske, Zmiivka, Odradokamyanka, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Osokorivka suffered from terrorist aggressions.
The enemy struck residential areas, damaging 23 private houses, a gas pipeline and a car.
Unfortunately, as a result of this terror, 2 people were killed and 8 others were injured.
