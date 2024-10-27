Enemy artillery strike in Kherson region: civilian casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Two men were killed as a result of artillery shelling by enemy troops in the village of Stanislav in Kherson region. The victims were fatally wounded and died on the spot.
Details
The enemy army launched an artillery attack on the village of Stanislav in Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, two men were fatally wounded and died on the spot.
This tragedy was yet another sad confirmation of the aggressor's terrorist actions against civilians.
