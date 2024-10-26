Shelling in Kherson region: 3 people killed, 7 injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled 17 settlements in Kherson region, damaging a post office and residential areas. The attack killed 3 people and wounded 7, including one child.
The enemy shelled Kherson region. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.
Details
Several localities in the Kherson region came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day, including Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tomyna Balka, Stepanivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Sofiyivka, Stanislav, Pervomaiske, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Novovorontsovka, Havrylivka and Burgunka.
The enemy hit the post office and residential areas, damaging a multi-storey building and 17 private houses. In addition, outbuildings and cars were damaged.
As a result of the aggression, three people were killed and seven others were injured, including one child.
In Donetsk and Kherson regions, several post offices have stopped working: in Stanislav and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, due to the destruction of