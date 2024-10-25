In Donetsk and Kherson regions, several post offices have stopped working: in Stanislav and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, due to the destruction of
Due to hostile attacks, two Ukrposhta offices in Donetsk region - in Kurakhove and Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka - have been closed. In Stanislav, Kherson region, the branch is temporarily closed due to a drone strike and the need for demining.
Over the past day, according to Ukrposhta, 2 post offices in Donetsk region were closed for various reasons, but as a result of Russian actions. Also, an enemy attack, probably temporarily, stopped the work of the post office in Stanislav, Kherson region.
UNN writes with a link to the press service of the CEO of Ukrposhta, the Ukrainian Postal Service.
According to Ihor Smelyansky, a post office was closed in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district.
“I hope I will have the opportunity to come back and open a new branch,” said the Ukrposhta CEO.
Also, in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district, which was “not far from the office of our colleagues from the NP, which was also destroyed,” Smelyansky explains.
However, a solution may have already been found to resume work, and everything should be back in operation soon, Smelyansky reports.
In addition, according to the head of the all-Ukrainian postal operator, an enemy drone hit a branch in Stanislav, Kherson region.
Mine clearance work needs to be completed there.
