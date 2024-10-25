A Nova Poshta employee and 4 other civilians were killed: the consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of Russian shelling of 8 settlements in Donetsk region, 5 civilians were killed and one was wounded. Twenty-six civilian objects were damaged, including a Nova Poshta office and residential buildings.
Five residents of Donetsk region were killed and one wounded in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, according to the regional police. According to Nova Poshta, a postal worker was killed in an enemy strike on their branch, UNN reports.
Details
According to the police, Russian troops conducted 2,718 strikes on the front line and in the residential sector. The strikes were recorded in 8 localities: the cities of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, and the villages of Andriivka, Dachanske, Zelene, Rozlyv, and Stinky. 26 civilian objects were damaged, including 7 residential buildings.
According to the police, Russians dropped two UMPB D-30SN bombs on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, killing two civilians and injuring one. A branch of the express delivery service, an administrative building, 4 shops, a kiosk and 4 civilian cars were destroyed.
According to Nova Poshta, one of the dead was an employee.
"Another terrorist act of the enemy - Russia attacked our branch in the village of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka in Donetsk region. Unfortunately, our colleague Andriy Smolyar was killed. The other employees are unharmed. One more person was also killed and one is wounded, he is currently in hospital," Nova Poshta posted on Facebook.
According to police, two people died as a result of the shelling of Zelene village, and three private houses were damaged.
In Dachenske, the occupants hit a private house, one person was killed.
Russia attacked Kostyantynivka with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module, damaging a gas station, a civilian car, and the power grid.
The enemy attacked Andriivka with an UMPB D-30SN guided missile and a Uragan MLRS, damaging the outpatient clinic and garages.
Three private houses and a car were damaged in Stinky.
