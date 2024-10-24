Enemy strikes at “Nova Poshta” office in Donetsk region, there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the Nova Poshta office in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. The attack killed 2 people, wounded 1, and damaged administrative buildings.
The Russian army has attacked a Nova Poshta office in Donetsk region, damaging administrative buildings. According to the head of Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, there are dead and wounded, UNN reports.
Two more people were killed and one wounded today in Donetsk region - this time in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. Russians again targeted a civilian object - a Nova Poshta branch, damaging administrative buildings
According to him, a search and rescue operation is underway at the site of the strike, and the State Emergency Service is extinguishing the fire.
In addition, the head of the RMA called on all civilians to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.
