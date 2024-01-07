Kherson region: five people wounded in Russian shelling, two of them children

Russian occupants shelled Kherson region 89 times over the past day. As a result of these attacks, 5 people were wounded, including 2 children. The victims of Russian aggression were reported by the head of the OVA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 89 attacks, firing 382 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. ...Five people were wounded in action as a result of Russian aggression, including two children. - Prokudin wrote.

According to the head of the JFO, the Russians fired 24 shells at the city of Kherson alone.

The occupants hit residential areas of the region's settlements. In particular, in Kherson district, the attackers hit a critical infrastructure facility.

There is also damage on the territory of the plants in Kherson.

The day before, Russian troops destroyed modular houses for IDPs with shelling, there are significant destructions in Tyahyn community.