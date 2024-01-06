Occupants shell Kherson region: 9-year-old twins wounded

In Kherson region, a car with a family in it came under Russian fire. According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, 9-year-old twins were wounded, UNN reports.

The 9-year-old twins and their parents were traveling in a car between Darivka and Fedorivka when the enemy opened fire. The boys were taken to the hospital. Their condition was stabilized. One has a foot injury, the other has soft tissue injuries of the anterior abdominal wall. The doctors are conducting further examination - said the head of the DIA.

A 58-year-old man was also injured in Kherson district. He has a shrapnel wound to the chest. His condition is light, added Prokudin.

