Russian army destroys modular houses for IDPs in Kherson region with shelling - RMA

In the Kherson region, Russian troops destroyed modular houses for IDPs with shelling, there are significant destructions in the Tyahyn community, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

occupants attacked Tyahyn community. The shelling caused significant damage. In particular, the building of the village council, modular houses where internally displaced persons lived, a warehouse with humanitarian aid, as well as private cars were destroyed - Kherson Regional State Administration reported on Telegram.

In Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 5 others were wounded by Russian shelling