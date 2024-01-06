Russian army destroys modular houses for IDPs in Kherson region with shelling - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian shelling in Kherson region destroys IDPs' homes and causes significant damage
In the Kherson region, Russian troops destroyed modular houses for IDPs with shelling, there are significant destructions in the Tyahyn community, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
occupants attacked Tyahyn community. The shelling caused significant damage. In particular, the building of the village council, modular houses where internally displaced persons lived, a warehouse with humanitarian aid, as well as private cars were destroyed
