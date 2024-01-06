In Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 5 others were wounded by Russian shelling

The Russian army shelled Kherson region 112 times over the course of a day and hit the company. As a result, one person was killed and five were wounded. This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, the enemy carried out 112 attacks, firing 671 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, including 1 missile.

The enemy fired 39 shells at the city of Kherson.

Russian troops shelled residential areas in the region and an agricultural enterprise in Kherson district.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 5 others were injured. said the head of the DIA

