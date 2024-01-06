In Kherson region, 1 person was killed and 5 others were wounded by Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, Russian troops attacked Kherson region 112 times, killing 1 person and wounding 5 at an agricultural enterprise.
The Russian army shelled Kherson region 112 times over the course of a day and hit the company. As a result, one person was killed and five were wounded. This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that over the past day, the enemy carried out 112 attacks, firing 671 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, including 1 missile.
The enemy fired 39 shells at the city of Kherson.
Russian troops shelled residential areas in the region and an agricultural enterprise in Kherson district.
As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 5 others were injured.
Rocket strike in Kherson region: one person was killed, another was injured05.01.24, 18:27 • 30414 views