Rocket strike in Kherson region: one person was killed, another was injured
Kyiv • UNN
occupants launched a missile attack on a village in Kherson region, killing one person and injuring another.
russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on an agricultural enterprise in the Kherson region, injuring at least two people. This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .
Details
According to him, the occupants launched a missile attack on an agricultural enterprise in the village of Ingulets.
A 35-year-old man died from his wounds. My condolences to the family of the victim... A 60-year-old resident was also injured. The victim received medical care in the hospital, he will be treated on an outpatient basis
Addendum
On the night of January 5, the russian army attacked the village of Vysoke in Kherson region with three Shahed drones. An administrative building and a modular town were hit, and seven people were reported injured.
Recall
Kherson region russian troops fired 125 times over the past day, hitting critical infrastructure in Kherson and the region, one person was killed and 7 wounded.