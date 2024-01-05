Enemy shells Kherson: hits a residential building and a warehouse with humanitarian aid, there are casualties

The Russian army attacked Kherson today, hitting a residential building and a warehouse with humanitarian aid. Four victims are known. UNN reports this with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops shelled Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A shell hit a residential building and caused a fire in a warehouse where humanitarian aid was stored - the RMA in a statement.

A 69-year-old woman is believed to have suffered as a result of the attacks. She refused to be hospitalized. Three other residents of Kherson, aged 22, 23 and 46, were admitted to the hospital. They are currently being examined by doctors.

Addendum

Kherson was under enemy attack in the evening and at night, a woman was injured, there are destructions, a gas pipe was damaged.