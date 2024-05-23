Kharkiv under a new enemy attack

Kharkiv is once again under enemy attack, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, and the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"Strikes again. Stay in shelters!" Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

"Kharkiv is under attack again. Be careful!" - the mayor wrote on Telegram.

Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to seven