Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to seven

The death toll from the shelling of Kharkiv has risen to seven, the National Police said, reports UNN.

Another 16 people are receiving medical care.

According to the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, there were nine rocket attacks on Kharkiv itself, and three more on the village of Lyubotyn.

In Kharkiv, hits were recorded in Kholodnohirsky and Osnovyansky districts. According to Sinegubov, the targeted enterprise was a civilian one, a regular printing house.

"There are no military facilities here or nearby. More than 50 employees were working at the enterprise at the time of the strike... One strike hit the workshop directly," said the head of RMA.

The rubble is being cleared and the search for the victims is underway.

On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers shot at a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Preliminary, the attack was carried out with S-300 or S-400 missiles.