Kharkiv shelling with KABs: number of injured increased to 41 24 July 2025

The number of victims of the Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv has increased to 41 people. In addition, a combat drone attack was recorded in the private sector of the Industrial District of the city. This was reported by the Kharkiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

As of 5:00 PM, the number of victims has increased to 41 people. Among them are six children: four girls aged 28 days, 1, 10, and 17 years, as well as two boys - 2 months and 17 years old - reported the city prosecutor's office.

As stated by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the attack was also "recorded in the Industrial District by a combat drone of the 'Chernika' type." The hit occurred in the private sector, and the consequences are currently being clarified.

The Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office also published a video from a drone showing the consequences of enemy KABs hitting the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

Earlier, UNN wrote that 39 people, including 6 children, were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a KAB attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district. A civilian enterprise was destroyed, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.