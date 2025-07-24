Kharkiv shelling with KABs: number of injured increased to 41 24 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The number of people injured in the Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv has risen to 41, including six children. A combat drone strike on the private sector in the city's Industrialnyi district was also recorded.
The number of victims of the Russian guided aerial bomb attack on Kharkiv has increased to 41 people. In addition, a combat drone attack was recorded in the private sector of the Industrial District of the city. This was reported by the Kharkiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.
As of 5:00 PM, the number of victims has increased to 41 people. Among them are six children: four girls aged 28 days, 1, 10, and 17 years, as well as two boys - 2 months and 17 years old
As stated by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the attack was also "recorded in the Industrial District by a combat drone of the 'Chernika' type." The hit occurred in the private sector, and the consequences are currently being clarified.
The Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office also published a video from a drone showing the consequences of enemy KABs hitting the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.
Earlier, UNN wrote that 39 people, including 6 children, were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a KAB attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district. A civilian enterprise was destroyed, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.