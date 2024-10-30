Kharkiv scientist secretly helped Russia improve combat drones
Kyiv • UNN
A scientist who transferred technical developments to Russia to improve Shahed drones was exposed in Kharkiv. The suspect disguised his cooperation as scientific work and is currently in custody.
Law enforcement officers exposed a scientist from a Kharkiv higher education institution for aiding Russia. He was developing drawings and making the necessary calculations to improve drones and launchers at the request of Russia. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
Reportedly, the scientist was served a notice of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, the suspect provided technological developments to his acquaintance, who heads an enterprise specializing in the manufacture of UAV units and cooperates with a sanctioned Russian company. This company manufactures Shahed-type attack drones, which are labeled as Geranium-2.
The scientist sent information to his Russian accomplices by e-mail and through one of the messengers, disguising the cooperation under the guise of preparing scientific papers in the field of UAVs.
During the searches, computer equipment, a cell phone and flash drives with evidence of activities in favor of Russia were seized from him.
The suspect is currently in custody.
