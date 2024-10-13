Four people injured in enemy attacks in Kharkiv region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy carried out more than 20 attacks in the Kupiansk sector of Kharkiv region. As a result of shelling and drone attacks, 5 people were injured, and houses and infrastructure were damaged.
Over the past day, the enemy repeatedly fired at and attacked Kharkiv region with drones. It carried out more than 20 attacks in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
Two women and two men were injured as a result of hostile attacks. Another man suffered an acute stress reaction due to a tractor exploding on a mine.
- Kupyansk district, Kindrashivka TG, Kindrashivka village. An outbuilding and a garage burned down.
- Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. As a result of the shelling, firewood and grass were burning in an open area. A 61-year-old woman was injured.
- Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka TG, Cherkaska Lozova village. 5 private houses were damaged. A 57-year-old man was injured.
- Kupiansk district, Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk. FPV drone hit near a car. A 77-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were injured.
- Izyum district, Borivska TG, Novoplatonivka village. A UAV hit. The glazing and roofs of four buildings were damaged.
- Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Ukrainske village. As a result of the shelling, grass and reeds were burning.
- Barvinkivka district, Vasylivka village. A tractor was blown up in the field by an unknown explosive device. A 27-year-old man was injured (acute stress reaction).
The head of the Kharkiv RMA added that 23 occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka, Myasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Lozova.
