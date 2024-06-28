Kharkiv region: as a result of the Russian attack on Tsyrkuny, the number of wounded increased to 8
Kyiv • UNN
Eight people were injured and 10 houses were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv region.
As a result of the occupiers' attack on Tsyrkuny in the Kharkiv region, the number of victims has increased to eight. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.
"...eight people were injured. Two houses and outbuildings are on fire. Another 10 houses were damaged," said Sinegubov.
Recall
The enemy struck at least three times in Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv region, with at least three UAVs. According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Synenubov, the number of casualties increased to 6.