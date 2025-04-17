$41.220.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kharkiv region: 7 people injured in Russian strike on Izyum, 10 more in Oskol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2966 views

As a result of the shelling of Izyum with rockets and drones, 7 people were injured, including a child. In the village of Oskil, 10 people were injured when a car was hit.

Kharkiv region: 7 people injured in Russian strike on Izyum, 10 more in Oskol

In the Kharkiv region, the city of Izyum was subjected to a missile and drone strike by Russian troops the night before. There are reports of 7 injured, and another 10 people were injured in the village of Oskil due to an enemy attack the day before, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy strikes were recorded:

  • 22:14 - Izyum district, Izyum. As a result of the shelling by a "Shahed" type UAV, three private houses with an area of 600 sq. m. were on fire. A 66-year-old woman suffered an acute reaction to stress;
    • 22:14 - Izyum district, Izyum. As a result of the shelling (preliminarily, a missile), 6 private houses, two outbuildings and a car were damaged. 6 people were injured: a 36-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, a 7-year-old child, a 55-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.

      The occupiers struck Izium with a missile, there are wounded16.04.25, 22:32 • 7934 views

      Also, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy struck the day before in the Izyum and two other districts - Kupyansky and Bohodukhivsky.

      At 19:55 in the village of Oskil, Izyum district, as Syniehubov reported, "as a result of a hit (the type of weapon is being established) in a car, 10 people were injured".

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

      War
      Oleh Syniehubov
      Kharkiv Oblast
      Izium
      Shahed-136
