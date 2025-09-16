Kharkiv attacked by enemy drones: three injured reported

$41.280.03
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 4192 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 12603 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
06:54 AM • 14808 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 49131 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 60332 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 43327 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 45352 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 42737 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 78183 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Publications
Exclusives
Israel launched a ground offensive on Gaza City to destroy Hamas - Axios
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPD
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warning
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone
EU postponed consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 12605 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Shahed-136
Fox News
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
E-6 Mercury

Kharkiv attacked by enemy drones: three injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs. A strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district, a fire broke out. Three injured have been reported.

Kharkiv attacked by enemy drones: three injured reported

Kharkiv was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops, three people are known to have been injured, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs," Terekhov wrote.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, also reported on the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

"According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out. SES units and emergency medical teams are heading to the scene," Syniehubov wrote on social media.

Initially, the mayor of Kharkiv reported two injured in the Slobidskyi district as a result of a strike by an enemy combat drone.

"There are already three injured," Terekhov clarified later.

Russian drone caused a large-scale fire at an agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: consequences shown16.09.25, 09:15 • 2272 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv