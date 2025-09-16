Kharkiv attacked by enemy drones: three injured reported

Kharkiv was subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops, three people are known to have been injured, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Kharkiv was attacked by enemy UAVs," Terekhov wrote.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, also reported on the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

"According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV strike was recorded in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out. SES units and emergency medical teams are heading to the scene," Syniehubov wrote on social media.

Initially, the mayor of Kharkiv reported two injured in the Slobidskyi district as a result of a strike by an enemy combat drone.

"There are already three injured," Terekhov clarified later.

