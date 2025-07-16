Kharkiv attacked by 16 Russian drones, two dead and 5 injured in the region

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian troops with 16 drones, and two people died and five more were injured in the region from enemy strikes over the past day, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy strikes. As a result of the shelling, 2 people died, 5 were injured. - Syniehubov reported.

According to him, a 54-year-old man was injured in the city of Kharkiv; a 68-year-old man died in the city of Kupiansk; a 67-year-old man died in the village of Prykolotne, and a 56-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were injured; two 39-year-old men were injured in the village of Mala Danylivka.

"The enemy attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with 16 UAVs," Syniehubov reported.

"The Russian military launched another massive drone attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs. The premises of a civilian enterprise in the Kyiv district were damaged. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out. A man was injured," the regional police department reported.

According to the head of the RMA, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 6 Shahed-type UAVs; 29 Geran-2-type UAVs; 2 Molniya-type UAVs; 3 FPV drones; 1 Kub-2-type UAV.

There are consequences in three districts of the region. In particular, in the Izium district, wheat crops on an area of 30 hectares (village of Pidvysoke) were damaged.

Police showed the consequences of enemy attacks.

