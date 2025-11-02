Kenya landslide death toll rises to 22, dozens missing – Reuters

After heavy rains in Kenya's Rift Valley, a landslide killed at least 22 people and left 29 missing, authorities said. Rescue services continue to search for victims. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said on Sunday, the disaster struck Elgeyo-Marakwet County after heavy rains hit the region on Saturday. According to him, another 21 people are being treated after floods and landslides destroyed homes and roads.

We have deployed military aircraft and special emergency response units for the search and rescue operation. – Mwaura said.

Authorities warn that the death toll could rise, as affected areas remain difficult to access due to flooding and damaged infrastructure.

