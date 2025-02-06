Kellogg will not present a “peace plan” in Munich

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54264 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100862 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104403 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121325 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101734 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128080 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103378 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113268 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161376 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105210 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101477 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 81344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110138 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104520 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121315 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128071 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161372 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151579 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183735 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104520 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110138 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137946 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139710 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167540 views
Kellogg will not present a “peace plan” in Munich

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29170 views

Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg denied that he would present a “peace plan” at the Munich conference. He will only hold discussions with European leaders and report the results to the US president.

Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will not present a "peace plan" during the Munich conference. Kellogg said this in a commentary to Newsmax, UNN reports.

Kellogg said he would hold discussions with European leaders during his trip to Munich and report back to the president. He will not present the plan publicly.

One media outlet said that next week we will present a "peace plan". No, there are no such plans. I did not comment on them. The person who will present the "peace plan" is the US president, not Keith Kellogg. We will be involved, we will help him with this. This will not happen next week at all. We're going to have great discussions with senior leaders in the European environment and we're going to report what we've learned to the president of the United States and we're going to move on

- Kellogg said.

Addendum

On February 5, Keith Kellogg's X page reportedthat he would present US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine during the Munich conference. 

Bloomberg reportedthat Donald Trump's administration is preparing to present a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine to its allies, which would freeze the conflict. The document allegedly proposes to leave the occupied territories in an indefinite status, while providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent a new attack by Moscow.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
munichMunich
donald-trumpDonald Trump
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising