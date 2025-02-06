Kellogg will not present a “peace plan” in Munich

Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, will not present a "peace plan" during the Munich conference. Kellogg said this in a commentary to Newsmax, UNN reports.

Kellogg said he would hold discussions with European leaders during his trip to Munich and report back to the president. He will not present the plan publicly.

One media outlet said that next week we will present a "peace plan". No, there are no such plans. I did not comment on them. The person who will present the "peace plan" is the US president, not Keith Kellogg. We will be involved, we will help him with this. This will not happen next week at all. We're going to have great discussions with senior leaders in the European environment and we're going to report what we've learned to the president of the United States and we're going to move on - Kellogg said.

Addendum

On February 5, Keith Kellogg's X page reportedthat he would present US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine during the Munich conference.

Bloomberg reportedthat Donald Trump's administration is preparing to present a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine to its allies, which would freeze the conflict. The document allegedly proposes to leave the occupied territories in an indefinite status, while providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent a new attack by Moscow.