Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
09:18 AM • 5503 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 20577 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 31665 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 28590 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 38758 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 63629 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 53382 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58178 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105385 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 74921 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
7.3m/s
35%
749mm
Popular news
Kharkiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: there is a dead person, an injured person, fires broke outJuly 2, 01:42 AM • 34286 views
In Germany, an Iranian spy who monitored Jewish sites will be triedJuly 2, 02:11 AM • 23781 views
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 34084 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 34384 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 18611 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 63587 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 88709 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 99833 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 116390 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 172850 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Podolyak
Keith Kellogg
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 18879 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 31198 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 94800 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 96518 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 117097 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Eurofighter Typhoon
Kh-101
The New York Times

Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

Special Representative of the US President for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, refuted Lukashenka's statements about an alleged promise not to strike the territory of the Russian Federation. Kellogg emphasized that his comments concerned only a complete ceasefire.

Kellogg dismissed accusations of "promising" Lukashenka about strikes on Russian territory

U.S. President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, denied reports that he allegedly promised at a meeting with Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka in Minsk to facilitate Ukraine's not striking Russian territory. The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarded Lukashenka's statement as playing along with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in propaganda regarding the peace process attempt, writes UNN.

Details

Commenting on the headline in the Russian media about the promise attributed to him, Kellogg noted that "this quote was taken out of context."

In my conversation with Lukashenka, we discussed a full and unconditional ceasefire. Any restriction on Kyiv's actions was conditioned on reciprocal actions by Moscow. I never made comments about Ukraine waging war outside of a full ceasefire

- Kellogg emphasized on X.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC commented on Lukashenka's statement that he "allegedly conveyed Putin's position to the US: allegedly, Russia will agree to a truce if 'the West forces Ukraine not to strike the Russian Federation'", stating: "Thus, Lukashenka joins the Kremlin's propaganda campaign, the purpose of which is to shift responsibility for the continuation of the war to Ukraine."

They noted that the U.S. President's Special Representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, has already denied Lukashenka's words.

"Such manipulation of the content of the conversation with the US representative indicates that Lukashenka, despite his attempts to act as a 'neutral mediator,' is actually playing the role of the Kremlin's mouthpiece," the Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC emphasized.

"In fact, responsibility for the continuation of the war lies solely with Russia. Ukraine is consistent in its desire for peace - Kyiv has repeatedly offered a full and comprehensive ceasefire, but it is the Kremlin that rejects these initiatives, continuing terrorist attacks against Ukraine," the Center for Countering Disinformation underscored.

Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Minsk and met with Lukashenka21.06.25, 14:13 • 4065 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keith Kellogg
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9