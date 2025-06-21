Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Minsk and met with Lukashenka

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Kit Kellogg, arrived in Belarus and met there with Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenka, the press pool of the Belarusian ruler reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Lukashenka met with US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Kit Kellogg," Belarusian state media reported, citing Lukashenka's press service.

The conversation, as indicated, took place in the Palace of Independence in Minsk with the participation of delegation members from both sides.

The agenda of the talks, according to reports, included international issues and the overall situation in the world, regional topics, and Belarusian-American relations.

"I am very happy, Mr. General, to meet with you. I very much hope that our conversation will be very frank, open. Otherwise, why meet... If we try to be clever, cunning with each other, we will not achieve a result," Lukashenka was quoted by the press pool.

In turn, Kit Kellogg thanked for the hospitality and the meeting.

In response, Lukashenka emphasized: "Mr. General, I promise you that you will be in complete safety on the territory of Belarus, and during this time there will be no escalation not only in Belarus, but also around us."

Addition

Reuters reported earlier this week that Kellogg would visit Belarus in the coming days.

Agency interlocutors said that Trump's special envoy views this visit as a step that could help start peace talks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Kellogg became the highest-ranking US official to visit Belarus in many years. In 2020, during Trump's first term, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Minsk. That trip was part of the first Trump administration's campaign to improve relations with Belarus, Reuters noted.