In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
KCSA official suspected of negligence due to losses from temporary closure of metro's blue line

Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 602 views

The deputy director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has been notified of suspicion of official negligence. His actions led to losses of UAH 164 million due to the closure of part of the metro's blue line.

KCSA official suspected of negligence due to losses from temporary closure of metro's blue line

The Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration was notified of suspicion of official negligence, which led to the temporary closure of the blue metro line stations, causing losses of UAH 164 million to the capital's budget.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

The KCSA official has been notified of suspicion of official negligence, which led to the shutdown of part of the blue metro line. His actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

 - the report says.

Currently, Valentyn Kulbako holds the position of Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As a result of the closure of metro stations and the need to organize duplicating routes for ground transport, it "cost the capital's budget UAH 164 million."

Currently, as indicated by the prosecutors, the issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint for the suspect and suspending him from office is being resolved.

Addition

In early December 2023, due to the flooding of the tunnel between the Demiivska and Lybidska stations and the threat of a man-made accident, train traffic on the Lybidska-Teremky section was suspended.

The investigation established that the Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure, who also heads the road infrastructure department, did not properly control the work of KP "Kyiv Metro" within his competence and did not participate in organizing the elimination of the consequences of the emergency. This was the reason for the temporary closure of part of the blue metro line.

Recall

Earlier, four metro officials received suspicions of official negligence, which led to the temporary suspension of several metro stations:

  • former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" (according to the investigation, he did not assess the risks of emergencies at the KP facilities, did not take measures to ensure the long-term service of structures and prevent the appearance of their malfunctions);
    • director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration (despite being aware of the threat of an emergency that could lead to the destruction of the tunnel, he did not take any measures to eliminate it);
      • head of the track service, tunnel structures and buildings, and chief engineer of the metro (did not inspect tunnels, examine and monitor weakened structures and facilities).

        Earlier, UNN wrote that the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko, announced the appointment of additional examinations in the case of the flooding of the capital's metro. This will allow obtaining new evidence and assessing the actions of officials that led to the emergency.

        Alona Utkina

        KyivCrimes and emergencies
        Ruslan Kravchenko
        Kyiv Metro
        Kyiv City State Administration
        Ukraine