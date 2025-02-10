ukenru
KCSA: Director of Bilous Young Theater to be dismissed after scandal

KCSA: Director of Bilous Young Theater to be dismissed after scandal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28743 views

Andriy Bilous will be removed from his post as director of the Young Theater in Kyiv on charges of unethical behavior. The KCSA will set up a special commission to investigate the situation, and the police have already launched a criminal investigation.

Andriy Bilous will be removed from his post as artistic director of the Young Theater in Kyiv, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The artistic director of the Kyiv National Academic Young Theater, Andriy Bilous, will be suspended from his duties," said KCSA deputy head Hanna Starostenko, quoted by the state administration.

According to her, the purpose of this step is "to ensure an objective and impartial consideration of the circumstances of the case of unethical behavior, to maintain the stable operation of the theater and to create conditions for an open dialogue between all parties to the conflict." "This decision will allow us to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the situation and make further management decisions that will meet the interests of the entire staff and audience," Starostenko said.

According to her, today, February 10, a meeting with the initiative group was held at the KCSA premises. They discussed the next steps to be taken together with the leadership of the KCSA's Department of Culture.

"The city authorities take a principled position: no manifestations of harassment, discrimination or humiliating treatment in cultural institutions are acceptable. Culture is not only a space for creativity, but also a powerful means of rehabilitation and healing, which should inspire, support and unite. It should definitely not cause psychological or physical trauma to people," the KCSA deputy head emphasized.

Starostenko added that a commission would be set up to comprehensively analyze the situation at the theater and take appropriate response measures if necessary. She gave the relevant order to the director of the KCSA's Department of Culture on February 7.

Recall

The National Police has opened a criminal investigation under the article "sexual violence" into the actions of Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at the Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater.

Earlier, the assistant rector of KNUTKiT for administrative issues, Olga Sukhova, reported during a meeting of the university administration with studentsthat Andriy Bilous, a lecturer at Karpenko-Kary National University of Kyiv and director of the Young Theater, was suspended from working at the university.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

