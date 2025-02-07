KCSA announced another search - because of the 2009 decision on the community's property

The Kyiv City State Administration announced searches in the KCSA building in the case of the decision of the city authorities in 2009, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on February 7, searches are being conducted in the premises of the Kyiv City State Administration on the basis of the decision of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv of January 28, 2025. Investigative actions are carried out within the framework of a pre-trial investigation and concern possible abuses by officials related to the alienation of property of the territorial community of Kyiv back in 2009," the statement reads.

The KCSA emphasized that the administration's representatives "provide all the necessary available documents, fully assist law enforcement agencies in conducting procedural actions and rely on the objectivity and impartiality of the investigation.

Addendum

On February 6, the NABU reported that a criminal organization involved in land corruption had been exposed in the Kyiv City Council. According to NABU, 7 members of the criminal organization have been detained.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has already commented on the searches.

"Regarding the resonant situation with searches and public accusations of city officials. (...) If the published facts are proved in court, there will be immediate managerial decisions," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He noted that "the decisions on the land issues in question today were made in accordance with the regulations and were supported by representatives of all factions (political forces) of the Kyiv City Council - both when considered by the commissions and in the session hall.