September 26, 02:33 PM • 44236 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 86754 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 36285 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 35510 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 34182 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 25618 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 48822 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 50975 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 49884 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 30333 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Publications
Kane breaks Ronaldo and Haaland's record for 100 goals in top 5 European leagues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored his 100th goal for clubs in Europe's top 5 leagues in 104 matches, surpassing the records of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland. This happened in a Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, where Bayern won 4-0.

Kane breaks Ronaldo and Haaland's record for 100 goals in top 5 European leagues

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane broke Cristiano Ronaldo's and Erling Haaland's record with his 100th goal for clubs in Europe's top 5 leagues. This happened in the fifth round of the Bundesliga match against Werder (4:0), writes UNN with reference to ESPN.

Details

The Munich team, who had a maximum of points after four rounds, faced Werder, who was in 14th place in the standings, in the next championship match. Vincent Kompany's charges opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, and before the break, the team's top scorer Harry Kane doubled the lead by earning and converting a penalty.

In the 65th minute, Kane scored a brace after a pass from Luis Diaz, and the final score was set by Konrad Laimer, who completed the team's crushing victory - 4:0.

Kane's 100 goals were scored in just 104 games, which is the fastest rate anyone has achieved at a club in Europe's top five leagues this century. Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo took 105 games to score 100 goals for Manchester City and Real Madrid, respectively.

"I definitely knew about this record. It was hard not to hear about it or see it. Yes, it's a great achievement, first of all, to reach 100 goals for any club is an amazing achievement. A club like Bayern is special. And then to do it in record time, one game less than some great players - Ronaldo is one of the best of all time, Haaland is on his way to becoming great," Kane told ESPN.

Addition

The death of former "Arsenal" player Billy Wigar, who suffered a fatal injury during a match when he crashed into a concrete fence, caused a wave of outrage among fans. They launched a petition calling for the adoption of "Wigar's Law" - to ban concrete walls around football fields.

