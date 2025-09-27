Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane broke Cristiano Ronaldo's and Erling Haaland's record with his 100th goal for clubs in Europe's top 5 leagues. This happened in the fifth round of the Bundesliga match against Werder (4:0), writes UNN with reference to ESPN.

Details

The Munich team, who had a maximum of points after four rounds, faced Werder, who was in 14th place in the standings, in the next championship match. Vincent Kompany's charges opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, and before the break, the team's top scorer Harry Kane doubled the lead by earning and converting a penalty.

In the 65th minute, Kane scored a brace after a pass from Luis Diaz, and the final score was set by Konrad Laimer, who completed the team's crushing victory - 4:0.

Kane's 100 goals were scored in just 104 games, which is the fastest rate anyone has achieved at a club in Europe's top five leagues this century. Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo took 105 games to score 100 goals for Manchester City and Real Madrid, respectively.

"I definitely knew about this record. It was hard not to hear about it or see it. Yes, it's a great achievement, first of all, to reach 100 goals for any club is an amazing achievement. A club like Bayern is special. And then to do it in record time, one game less than some great players - Ronaldo is one of the best of all time, Haaland is on his way to becoming great," Kane told ESPN.

Addition

The death of former "Arsenal" player Billy Wigar, who suffered a fatal injury during a match when he crashed into a concrete fence, caused a wave of outrage among fans. They launched a petition calling for the adoption of "Wigar's Law" - to ban concrete walls around football fields.