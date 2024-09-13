“Kalibr” missile carriers are on standby in the Black Sea to use precision weapons
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reports the presence of enemy Kalibr missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea.
Attention: There are four Kalibr sea-launched cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea in readiness to use precision weapons.
In case of an air raid alert, take cover