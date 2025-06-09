The son of the pro-Russian head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, Adam, may take his father's place. This is reported by UNN referring to The Times.

Details

According to the publication, 17-year-old Kadyrov Jr. is the chosen successor to lead the mountainous republic, as he has been awarded numerous titles, including the position of Secretary of the Security Council.

At the same time, his father, Ramzan Kadyrov, who is now 48 years old, allegedly expressed his desire to resign amid reports of poor health. This has led to speculation that he may seek to vacate the seat for his teenage son sooner than expected.

A similar situation was observed in 2004, when Ramzan's father and Adam's grandfather, Akhmat Kadyrov, died in a terrorist attack. At that time, Ramzan was 27 years old, and the Constitution of Chechnya allows a person who has reached the age of 30 or more to be elected to the position of head of the republic.

Let us remind you

According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the request by Ramzan Kadyrov to resign from the post of head of Chechnya.