Kachur becomes head of the Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102657 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102998 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110994 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135644 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104587 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138262 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103858 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117033 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123034 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81559 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118187 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55489 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59450 views
02:39 PM • 102657 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135644 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138262 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169341 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158937 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38464 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59412 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118184 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123032 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141258 views
Kachur becomes head of the Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38285 views

Colonel Roman Kachur won the vote via the Army+ app to head the Army Academy. The President instructed to conduct a full audit of the institution and implement changes in military education.

The Petro Sahaidachny National Army Academy in Lviv will be headed by the former commander of the 55th separate artillery brigade, Colonel Roman Kachur. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address, UNN reports.

Details

A poll on the new head of the Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy has been completed in the Army+ app. The President emphasized the importance of making this decision together with the military. 

The Commander-in-Chief and the Commander of the Land Forces proposed five candidates, including Brigadier Generals Serhiy Baranov and Mykhailo Sydorenko, Colonels Yevhen Lasiychuk, Oleksandr Bakulin and Roman Kachur.

Zelenskyy said that the former commander of the 55th separate artillery brigade, Colonel Roman Kachur, received the most votes, adding that he knew the frontline well.

I spoke with Colonel Kachur - he has a vision of what to change in military education and specifically in the National Army Academy. I instructed him to present to the public what will change at the Academy, to conduct an audit of the Academy - a full-fledged audit: how it is financed, how cadets are trained, and who works at the Academy,

- the President noted.

Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to appoint Colonel Kachur as head of the Academy.

We need the highest quality training for our soldiers, our officers, and training based on the experience of this war, based on the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers at the front,

- Zelensky summarized.

For reference

Roman Kachur was born on September 25, 1984 in Sumy. He studied at the Sumy Military Institute of Missile Forces and Artillery.

In 2014-2018, Kachur served as the chief of artillery of the 81st separate airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and from March 2018 to July 2022 he was the commander of the 55th separate artillery brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich".

Kachur is a holder of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of three degrees, and has been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Golden Star Order.

Recall

Zelenskyy signed a decree on sanctions against propagandists and people who help Russia. Those who have not dedicated their lives to Ukraine are also being deprived of state awards.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

