Kachur becomes head of the Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy

The Petro Sahaidachny National Army Academy in Lviv will be headed by the former commander of the 55th separate artillery brigade, Colonel Roman Kachur. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address, UNN reports.

Details

A poll on the new head of the Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy has been completed in the Army+ app. The President emphasized the importance of making this decision together with the military.

The Commander-in-Chief and the Commander of the Land Forces proposed five candidates, including Brigadier Generals Serhiy Baranov and Mykhailo Sydorenko, Colonels Yevhen Lasiychuk, Oleksandr Bakulin and Roman Kachur.

Zelenskyy said that the former commander of the 55th separate artillery brigade, Colonel Roman Kachur, received the most votes, adding that he knew the frontline well.

I spoke with Colonel Kachur - he has a vision of what to change in military education and specifically in the National Army Academy. I instructed him to present to the public what will change at the Academy, to conduct an audit of the Academy - a full-fledged audit: how it is financed, how cadets are trained, and who works at the Academy, - the President noted.

Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to appoint Colonel Kachur as head of the Academy.

We need the highest quality training for our soldiers, our officers, and training based on the experience of this war, based on the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers at the front, - Zelensky summarized.

For reference

Roman Kachur was born on September 25, 1984 in Sumy. He studied at the Sumy Military Institute of Missile Forces and Artillery.

In 2014-2018, Kachur served as the chief of artillery of the 81st separate airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and from March 2018 to July 2022 he was the commander of the 55th separate artillery brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich".

Kachur is a holder of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of three degrees, and has been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Golden Star Order.

