Kachka: Blocking Ukraine's EU accession is not a problem, but part of a systemic process

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
06:06 PM • 17479 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 83028 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 62308 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 59409 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 65235 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 68502 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 54495 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 55620 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 191561 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109501 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
73%
744mm
Popular news
Military TCC officer beat mobilized man to death in a bus: what decision did the court make?July 18, 09:37 AM • 32849 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 164645 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 114844 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 94294 views
An explosion occurred in Poltava amid a ballistic threat04:48 PM • 17997 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 82973 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 94921 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 165279 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 191546 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 371138 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend06:06 PM • 17464 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 115364 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 125504 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 131850 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 243902 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Kachka: Blocking Ukraine's EU accession is not a problem, but part of a systemic process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

Vice Prime Minister Taras Kachka stated that blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU is a traditional situation for candidate countries. Ukraine's task is to reach a consensus so that all 27 member states are at least not against accession.

Kachka: Blocking Ukraine's EU accession is not a problem, but part of a systemic process

Blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU is not a problem, as it is an absolute and traditional situation for every candidate country. Ukraine's task is to reach a consensus where all 27 member states will at least not oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

This is not a problem, it is an absolutely systemic and traditional situation for every candidate country that has gone through the accession process, that some member states for some period of time block accession for one reason or another. Therefore, this can be personalized, or not personalized, but the fact remains. And it is the task of the European Union and us to get out of this problem. Therefore, again, the solution to this problem is not to delve into some small click, that Orban should take and vote "for" instead of "against". Our task is to find a consensual situation, a consensual moment, in which all 27 member states will at least not be against, so that it looks unanimous, in accordance with all these decisions.

- said Kachka.

He noted that the search for a solution regarding unanimous support for Ukraine's accession to the EU continues, and it is important for Ukraine that this activity is extremely high.

So there is nothing new here. The main thing is to understand how the European Union is working on this. And the work is very intensive, so the chance is high.

- added Kachka.

Recall

The start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union does not require unanimous support from all 27 member states. The blocking by Hungary has only pushed the EU to a deeper analysis of the enlargement procedure and the search for legal solutions to continue European integration.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that he intends to make every effort to prevent Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Orbán justifies this with "concern" for Hungarian interests.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9