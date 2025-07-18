Kachka: Blocking Ukraine's EU accession is not a problem, but part of a systemic process

Blocking Ukraine's accession to the EU is not a problem, as it is an absolute and traditional situation for every candidate country. Ukraine's task is to reach a consensus where all 27 member states will at least not oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

This is not a problem, it is an absolutely systemic and traditional situation for every candidate country that has gone through the accession process, that some member states for some period of time block accession for one reason or another. Therefore, this can be personalized, or not personalized, but the fact remains. And it is the task of the European Union and us to get out of this problem. Therefore, again, the solution to this problem is not to delve into some small click, that Orban should take and vote "for" instead of "against". Our task is to find a consensual situation, a consensual moment, in which all 27 member states will at least not be against, so that it looks unanimous, in accordance with all these decisions. - said Kachka.

He noted that the search for a solution regarding unanimous support for Ukraine's accession to the EU continues, and it is important for Ukraine that this activity is extremely high.

So there is nothing new here. The main thing is to understand how the European Union is working on this. And the work is very intensive, so the chance is high. - added Kachka.

Recall

The start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union does not require unanimous support from all 27 member states. The blocking by Hungary has only pushed the EU to a deeper analysis of the enlargement procedure and the search for legal solutions to continue European integration.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that he intends to make every effort to prevent Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Orbán justifies this with "concern" for Hungarian interests.