Exclusive
02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
Publications
Exclusives
August 1, 04:23 AM
August 1, 06:16 AM
August 1, 06:38 AM
10:54 AM
11:54 AM
02:05 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM
11:54 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
08:17 AM
August 1, 06:16 AM
UNN Lite
01:00 PM
July 31, 05:36 PM
July 31, 02:00 PM
July 30, 01:21 PM
July 30, 07:04 AM
June saw the highest civilian casualties: UN says dangerous trend continued in July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded a record number of civilian casualties in June 2025. The Russian Federation increased the number of missile attacks tenfold compared to June 2024.

June saw the highest civilian casualties: UN says dangerous trend continued in July

June saw the highest number of civilian casualties in the last three years of the war started by the Russian Federation. Preliminary data for July indicate that this dangerous trend continues. This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In its monthly update on civilian protection, the mission noted that in June 2025, the Russian Federation carried out ten times more missile and loitering attacks on Ukraine than in June 2024.

June saw the highest number of civilian casualties in the last three years: 232 people were killed and another 1343 were wounded. Preliminary data for July indicate that this dangerous trend continues. Massive shelling affects not only areas near the front line, but also settlements significantly distant from it.

- the report says.

Addition

In early July 2025, it was reported that since February 24, 2022, as a result of Russia's armed aggression, 257 civilians have died in the capital of Ukraine, and about 2,000 buildings, including residential buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions, have been damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on August 1 that search and rescue operations in Kyiv have been completed. 31 people are known to have died, including five children. The youngest child was only two years old. 159 people were wounded, 16 of them children.

In July, Russia launched over 3,800 "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5,100 KABs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy
8/1/25, 11:11 AM

Anna Murashko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv