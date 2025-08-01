June saw the highest civilian casualties: UN says dangerous trend continued in July

June saw the highest number of civilian casualties in the last three years of the war started by the Russian Federation. Preliminary data for July indicate that this dangerous trend continues. This was reported by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In its monthly update on civilian protection, the mission noted that in June 2025, the Russian Federation carried out ten times more missile and loitering attacks on Ukraine than in June 2024.

June saw the highest number of civilian casualties in the last three years: 232 people were killed and another 1343 were wounded. Preliminary data for July indicate that this dangerous trend continues. Massive shelling affects not only areas near the front line, but also settlements significantly distant from it. - the report says.

Addition

In early July 2025, it was reported that since February 24, 2022, as a result of Russia's armed aggression, 257 civilians have died in the capital of Ukraine, and about 2,000 buildings, including residential buildings, hospitals, and educational institutions, have been damaged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on August 1 that search and rescue operations in Kyiv have been completed. 31 people are known to have died, including five children. The youngest child was only two years old. 159 people were wounded, 16 of them children.

In July, Russia launched over 3,800 "Shaheds", almost 260 missiles, and over 5,100 KABs at Ukraine - Zelenskyy