June 7: World Food Safety Day, International Day of supply specialists

Today, on the seventh of June, various events are held in many countries of the world on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, writes UNN.

The event was launched in 2018 by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly.

Since ancient times, humanity has tried to look for ways to store food so that it does not spoil and does not cause food poisoning.

In particular, in Ancient Egypt, in order to store grain, they learned to build special storage facilities - dry and relatively cool, so that the grain did not spoil and retained its properties for several years.

In Ancient Greece and the Roman Empire, much attention was paid to the quality of vegetables, fruits and other food products, in particular, wine. Also, in ancient civilizations, the practice of salting was already widespread.

But for residents of regions with colder climates, nature observations made it possible to understand that food is better stored in the cold.

At the international level, attention to the problem of food safety began to attract from the second half of the twentieth century. in 1962, at the initiative of the World Health Organization, it was decided to approve the Global Food Code.

Oh despite numerous measures, the food safety situation in many countries still remains difficult. According to WHO estimates, every year more than 400 thousand people on our planet die due to the use of low-quality and dangerous products.

The International Day of supply specialists is also celebrated today.

Recently, the importance of supply chains on our planet has become more apparent. In particular, it was an additional test and burden for Ukraine in the first months after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion to restore supply chains in many areas of the country's life.

Lovers of cool desserts on the seventh of June can join the day of chocolate ice cream. The event was founded in the United States, and quickly became popular in many countries around the world.

It is believed that chocolate ice cream was created by an unknown Italian pastry chef, who came up with the idea to freeze chocolate, nuts, milk and cream. Initially, the refined recipe was available only to rich people due to its high cost, but at the beginning of the XX century it was possible to establish mass production.

Even today, events are held on the occasion of the International Day of awareness of Tourette's syndrome - a hereditary neuropsychic disorder that begins in childhood and is characterized by numerous physical (motor) tics of the muscles of the shoulder girdle, neck and face and at least one vocal (vocal) tic.

According to statistics, Tourette's syndrome affects from 1 to 10 people per thousand.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Theodotus, Bishop of Ancyra.

Theodotus lived during the growing persecution of Christians by the emperors Diocletian and Maximilian.

The bishop secretly buried the bodies of murdered Christians. The pagans found out about this, captured Theodotus, tortured him for a long time and cruelly, and cut him down with a sword.

Name days on the sixth of June are celebrated by Fyodor, Anton, Taras, Valeria, Zinaida.