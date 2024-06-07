June 7: World Food Safety Day, International Day of supply specialists

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 79874 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140623 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145661 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240377 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172124 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163819 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148040 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220122 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112960 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206619 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111114 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 39991 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 58679 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106988 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 59397 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240377 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220122 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206619 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219786 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 12957 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20093 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106988 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111114 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158631 views
June 7: World Food Safety Day, International Day of supply specialists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 133255 views

On World Food Safety Day, countries are holding events aimed at raising awareness of the importance of safe nutrition and preventing food poisoning, which kills more than 400,000 people annually.

Today, on the seventh of June, various events are held in many countries of the world on the occasion of World Food Safety Day, writes UNN.

The event was launched in 2018 by a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly. 

Since ancient times, humanity has tried to look for ways to store food so that it does not spoil and does not cause food poisoning.

In particular, in Ancient Egypt, in order to store grain, they learned to build special storage facilities - dry and relatively cool, so that the grain did not spoil and retained its properties for several years.

In Ancient Greece and the Roman Empire, much attention was paid to the quality of vegetables, fruits and other food products, in particular, wine. Also, in ancient civilizations, the practice of salting was already widespread.

But for residents of regions with colder climates, nature observations made it possible to understand that food is better stored in the cold.

At the international level, attention to the problem of food safety began to attract from the second half of the twentieth century.  in 1962, at the initiative of the World Health Organization, it was decided to approve the Global Food Code.

Oh despite numerous measures, the food safety situation in many countries still remains difficult. According to WHO estimates, every year more than 400 thousand people on our planet die due to the use of low-quality and dangerous products.

The International Day of supply specialists is also celebrated today.

Recently, the importance of supply chains on our planet has become more apparent. In particular, it was an additional test and burden for Ukraine in the first months after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion to restore supply chains in many areas of the country's life.

Lovers of cool desserts on the seventh of June can join the day of chocolate ice cream. The event was founded in the United States, and quickly became popular in many countries around the world. 

It is believed that chocolate ice cream was created by an unknown Italian pastry chef, who came up with the idea to freeze chocolate, nuts, milk and cream. Initially, the refined recipe was available only to rich people due to its high cost, but at the beginning of the XX century it was possible to establish mass production.

Even today, events are held on the occasion of the International Day of awareness of Tourette's syndrome - a hereditary neuropsychic disorder that begins in childhood and is characterized by numerous physical (motor) tics of the muscles of the shoulder girdle, neck and face and at least one vocal (vocal) tic.

According to statistics, Tourette's syndrome affects from 1 to 10 people per thousand.

According to the church calendar, today is the day of remembrance of the Holy Martyr Theodotus, Bishop of Ancyra.

Theodotus lived during the growing persecution of Christians by the emperors Diocletian and Maximilian.

The bishop secretly buried the bodies of murdered Christians. The pagans found out about this, captured Theodotus, tortured him for a long time and cruelly, and cut him down with a sword.

Name days on the sixth of June are celebrated by Fyodor, Anton, Taras, Valeria, Zinaida.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

